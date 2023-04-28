Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Expands By 1,064.3%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 1,064.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th.
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
