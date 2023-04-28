Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Decreases By 80.0%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $29.00 on Friday. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Wayne Savings Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.33%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

