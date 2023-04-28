Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Expands By 80.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Winland Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of WELX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

