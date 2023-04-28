Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Expands By 80.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Winland Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of WELX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Winland has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.
About Winland
