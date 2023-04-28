Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 66.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Wynn Macau stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
