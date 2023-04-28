Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Drops By 66.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Wynn Macau stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

