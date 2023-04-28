Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Siam Cement Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Siam Cement Public Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Featured Stories

