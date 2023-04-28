Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 524.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 770.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

Featured Stories

