SIGA Technologies (SIGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.83. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $26.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 850.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 282,166 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

