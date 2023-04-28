Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Gap Down to $53.39

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $51.81. Silgan shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 216,057 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 710,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 48.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,425,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.