Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Update

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SMSMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sims in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sims has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Stock Performance

SMSMY stock remained flat at $10.20 on Thursday. 519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449. Sims has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58.

Sims Cuts Dividend

About Sims

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.