Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 31st total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 67.51% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

