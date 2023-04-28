SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $408.15 million and approximately $32.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

