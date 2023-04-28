SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 727,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $76,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

