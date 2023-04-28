Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Up 23.9% in April

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Graf purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 65,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 53,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 57,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,283. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

