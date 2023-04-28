SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.0390 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $174.68 million and $6.21 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0390 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SKALE Network Token Profile

SKALE Network’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,483,686,004 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

