Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $57.00. The company traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $53.22, with a volume of 846774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 14,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $656,848.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,078.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 6.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Recommended Stories

