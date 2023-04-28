SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. SLM updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SLM’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLM by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SLM by 1,958.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SLM by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLM shares. TheStreet lowered SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

