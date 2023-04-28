SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.73

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.73 and traded as low as C$26.15. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$26.18, with a volume of 509,508 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC increased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

