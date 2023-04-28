SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Down 49.9% in April

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMC stock remained flat at $24.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 36,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,300. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.97. SMC has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.98.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

See Also

