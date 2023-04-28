Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,845,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,775,436. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $201.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

