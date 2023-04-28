Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,603 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,603 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 7.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,515,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 138,310 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,558,000 after acquiring an additional 425,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,964,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,560,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $107.27. 707,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

