Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.16. 185,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

