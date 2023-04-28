Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,609 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.84. 239,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

