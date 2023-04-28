Snap-on (SNA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap-on (NYSE: SNA) in the last few weeks:

4/25/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/21/2023 – Snap-on had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2023 – Snap-on had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Snap-on is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Snap-on had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $298.00.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $259.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $263.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Snap-on

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

