Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on STWRY. UBS Group lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

