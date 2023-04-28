SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.51 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

SolarWinds Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.66. 991,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $187.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.96 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 375,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 102,074 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,519,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,257,000 after acquiring an additional 470,462 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

