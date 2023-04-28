Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 497,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 753,029 shares.The stock last traded at $94.14 and had previously closed at $90.76.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

