Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Down to $95.09

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.09, but opened at $91.53. Sony Group shares last traded at $89.67, with a volume of 531,592 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,816,000 after buying an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after buying an additional 1,320,906 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,606,000. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,332,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after buying an additional 268,624 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

