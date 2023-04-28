Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $442.52 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $442.52 million and $725.79 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00027158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019198 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,350.38 or 0.99961046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0210628 USD and is up 5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,760.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.