Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.29

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 462110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

