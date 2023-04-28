SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 864,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,469.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

SouthState Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

