S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.

S&P Global Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $15.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.58. 1,629,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,946. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.58. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

