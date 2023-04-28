S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global updated its FY23 guidance to $12.35-12.55 EPS.
S&P Global Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of SPGI stock traded up $15.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.58. 1,629,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,946. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.58. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.