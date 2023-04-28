SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPAR Group Price Performance

SGRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 19,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,545. SPAR Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.64 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that SPAR Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SPAR Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPAR Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SPAR Group, Inc operates as a global merchandising and brand marketing services company, which engages in providing a broad range of sales enhancing services to retailers across most classes of trade, and consumer goods manufacturers and distributors around the world. It operates through the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.