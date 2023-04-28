SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

