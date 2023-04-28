SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
