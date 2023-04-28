SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.05. 3,010,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,939. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $190.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.79 and a 200-day moving average of $171.16.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

