SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 550,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 91,947 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 449,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000.

SPEM traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 271,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,659. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

