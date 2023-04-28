SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Decreased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.95. The stock had a trading volume of 537,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,901. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

