SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Lutz Financial Services LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $78,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,085. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

