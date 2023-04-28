SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 108,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 92,026 shares.The stock last traded at $177.12 and had previously closed at $176.51.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSD. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.