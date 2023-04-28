Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.70.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,282. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$30.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.03.

Insider Activity

About Spin Master

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total transaction of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043 in the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.