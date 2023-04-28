SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.62-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $128.00 million-$128.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.67-$2.70 EPS.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.34. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on SPSC. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.50.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,717 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $1,277,999.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,983,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.