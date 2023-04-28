SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $128-128.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.54 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67-2.70 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. 114,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.34.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,512,465.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 11,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,512,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,537.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,090 shares of company stock worth $17,109,076 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

