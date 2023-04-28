SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.335-1.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.67-4.97 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

