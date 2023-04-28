S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on May 25th

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

STBA stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $38.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,290,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 75,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

(Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.