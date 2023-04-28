Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.49) to GBX 970 ($12.11) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Standard Chartered presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.63).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 630.20 ($7.87) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 799.40 ($9.98). The company has a market capitalization of £17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 676.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 641.30.

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Standard Chartered

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 2,173.91%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.78), for a total transaction of £103,911.93 ($129,776.36). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 17,327 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 658 ($8.22), for a total value of £114,011.66 ($142,389.98). In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.