Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.62

Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 25400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.45.

Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter. Standard Mercantile Acquisition had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 80.84%.

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.

