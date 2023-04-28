Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 145,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Standex International Stock Performance
Shares of SXI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,743. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $124.15.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Standex International Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Standex International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.