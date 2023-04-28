Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 31st total of 145,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of SXI stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,743. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.48%.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Standex International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Standex International by 140.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

