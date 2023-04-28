STASIS EURO One Day Volume Reaches $14.89 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003729 BTC on exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $135.97 million and approximately $14.89 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

