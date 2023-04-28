State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Reduced by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,534 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.64% of State Street worth $182,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

State Street Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.03. The company had a trading volume of 784,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

