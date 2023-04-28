Steem (STEEM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.24 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $91.87 million and $4.24 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,421.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00304154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00522926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00397444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,673,463 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

