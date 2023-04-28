Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $91.36 million and $3.04 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 432,712,170 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

